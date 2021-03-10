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The Alien Human Abduction Agenda ~ Mingling w/ the seed of men I ~ [Daniel 2:43].
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208 views • March 10, 2021
Dr Karla Turner Ph.D. was alien abductee herself & her family. She was top expert #1 on the Satanic UFO/alien agenda. Murdered (age 48) by Deep State/Cabal for knowing too much.
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&;v=AyxzWUfqe_o&feature=emb_logo
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PL9p-1n9_E
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mTiphRxduc
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_2w_UPfm0Y
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOsAP6-XBNU
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7iecGvOmQY
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD60JWIyMh0
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2L3j_JXqLQM
# Alien Abductions & UFOs Exposed! - Featuring Gary Bates https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJgXkcVqVUM&;feature=emb_title
I've watched pretty much all of Karla Turner's video lectures that were available on YT few years ago. I highly recommend them to the sheep and to all those mesmerised/brainwashed by the UFO/alien phenomena/movement. Aliens are nothing but fallen angels and demons in disguise. They come in different sizes, shapes and demonic power. Use the Biblical test in 1 John 4:1-3 to try the spirits, to see whether they care of God or of Satan. Q: "Do you acknowledge that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh?" A good Angel of God will admit that he comes in the name of Jehovah/Yahweh and/or Jesus Christ. Fallen angels and/or demon aliens will either dissapear or not answer the Q.
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&;v=AyxzWUfqe_o&feature=emb_logo
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PL9p-1n9_E
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mTiphRxduc
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_2w_UPfm0Y
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOsAP6-XBNU
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7iecGvOmQY
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD60JWIyMh0
# https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2L3j_JXqLQM
# Alien Abductions & UFOs Exposed! - Featuring Gary Bates https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJgXkcVqVUM&;feature=emb_title
I've watched pretty much all of Karla Turner's video lectures that were available on YT few years ago. I highly recommend them to the sheep and to all those mesmerised/brainwashed by the UFO/alien phenomena/movement. Aliens are nothing but fallen angels and demons in disguise. They come in different sizes, shapes and demonic power. Use the Biblical test in 1 John 4:1-3 to try the spirits, to see whether they care of God or of Satan. Q: "Do you acknowledge that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh?" A good Angel of God will admit that he comes in the name of Jehovah/Yahweh and/or Jesus Christ. Fallen angels and/or demon aliens will either dissapear or not answer the Q.
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