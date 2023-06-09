CO2 Coalition | Gregory Wrightstone (TPC #1,247)

BIO: Gregory Wrightstone is a geologist with more than 35 years of studying the Earth's processes. He earned a bachelor's degree from Waynesburg University and a master's from West Virginia University, both in the field of geology. He has presented the results of his research around the world, including India, Ireland and China.

Buy the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Three-Seconds-Midnight-Steven-Hatfill/dp/1700120298





book: https://www.amazon.com/Inconvenient-Facts-science-that-doesnt/dp/1545614105/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=Inconvenient+Facts%2525252525252525252525253A+The+Science+that+Al+Gore+doesn%25252525252525252525252527t+want+you+to+know&qid=1616965058&sr=8-1





Twitter: https://twitter.com/CO2Coalition





Website: https://co2coalition.org





Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC