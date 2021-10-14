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Covid is a Fraud The Real Issue is Genocide - Max Igan - The Crowhouse
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101 views • October 14, 2021
"Very few things happen at the right time, and the rest do not happen at all: the conscientious historian will correct these defects." ~ Herodotus
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Ethical Policing in Victoria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Kn6AFl5G1c

Canadian ER Doctor: At Least 80% of Patients Double Vaxxed – Quits Job Over Vaccine Mandate
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/canadian-er-doctor-at-least-80-of-patients-double-vaxxed-quits-job-over-vaccine-mandate/

HORRIFIC "LIFE FORM" in VACCINES
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/horrific-quot-life-form-quot-in-vaccines_7l3q3OAyAOWRjZl.html

May Day May Day (End clip)
https://www.nzscu.nz/post/may-day-may-day

WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
deep statetraitorsurveillancehidden handilluminatifascismbilderbergswampseditionbig brothercommunistdictatorfascisttreacheryfreemasonstapinfiltratebugging
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