Nigerians Told the Globalists To Go To Hell, and Won... We Can Do the Same!

(Oct 1, 2023) Peter St Onge writes: Nigeria gives up on its deeply unpopular CBDC. It’s not inevitable. None of it is inevitable. Hold the line. In a nationwide referendum, 99.5% of Nigerians rejected a CBDC. But they forced it anyway. Leading to nationwide unrest as physical cash was cancelled and the poor had to resort to barter and using yams and matchsticks as money. The government finally gave in.
