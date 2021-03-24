© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America's Rescue Plan & The Billions You're Paying For Biden's "New Deal"
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 24, 2021
"To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical." - Thomas Jefferson
Indeed! But that isn't stopping the federal government under the fraudulent Biden administration from continually usurping the Constitution to spend the people's money on things that are a part of the tyranny Jefferson spoke about. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to expound on the comparisons of "America's Rescue Plan" and FDR's New Deal and what you can do about it.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-rescue-plan-the-billions-youre-paying-for-bidens-new-deal/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Indeed! But that isn't stopping the federal government under the fraudulent Biden administration from continually usurping the Constitution to spend the people's money on things that are a part of the tyranny Jefferson spoke about. Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to expound on the comparisons of "America's Rescue Plan" and FDR's New Deal and what you can do about it.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americas-rescue-plan-the-billions-youre-paying-for-bidens-new-deal/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.