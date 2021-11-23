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Dr Sherri Tenpenny | The COVID Scam | Clay Clark's ReAwakening Tour
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433 views • November 23, 2021
Dr. Tenpenny gives an excellent presentation called, "The COVID Scam" that starts with the question, "How much longer are you going to participate?" She shares superb tips and information that everyone should know.
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charlene Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
WHAT A LINE UP OF GUESTS!!
Are You An Airline Employee?
Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://rumble.com/vnldb5-attention-airline-employees-dont-want-to-take-the-covid-19-vaccines-must-wa.html
Request COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions: www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
www.newlifeharvestchurch.org/
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Learn How to Wake Up Your Friends and Family While Showing Your Support:
https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Support Mike Lindell and America's Quest for Election Integrity At:
https://www.mypillow.com/clay
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Discover the Truth About the COVID-19 Great Reset At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
And of course, visit Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's website at https://www.drtenpenny.com/ to peek at free articles on many subjects including Covid, the courses we offer, our free podcasts with incredible guests, our store for merchandise, our supplement shop, and even sign up for Premium Membership where you will be privy to additional podcasts which were made ONLY for our member. And so much more.
Hope you enjoy the show.
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-593647
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thrivetimeshow
https://frankspeech.com/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vpbn3b-clay-clarks-reawakening-tour-san-antonio.html
The Momentum Is Building and America Is Waking Up!!!!
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Texas Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Senator Wendy Rogers, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charlene Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,etc.
WHAT A LINE UP OF GUESTS!!
Are You An Airline Employee?
Join the Airline Injunction Action Against the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate: https://rumble.com/vnldb5-attention-airline-employees-dont-want-to-take-the-covid-19-vaccines-must-wa.html
Request COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions: www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
www.newlifeharvestchurch.org/
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,200 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.NeputeWellness.com - 10,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Learn How to Wake Up Your Friends and Family While Showing Your Support:
https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Support Mike Lindell and America's Quest for Election Integrity At:
https://www.mypillow.com/clay
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Discover the Truth About the COVID-19 Great Reset At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
And of course, visit Dr. Sherri Tenpenny's website at https://www.drtenpenny.com/ to peek at free articles on many subjects including Covid, the courses we offer, our free podcasts with incredible guests, our store for merchandise, our supplement shop, and even sign up for Premium Membership where you will be privy to additional podcasts which were made ONLY for our member. And so much more.
Hope you enjoy the show.
RELATED LINKS:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://rumble.com/c/c-593647
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thrivetimeshow
https://frankspeech.com/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vpbn3b-clay-clarks-reawakening-tour-san-antonio.html
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