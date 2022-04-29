Attention Parents....Your Kids Do Not NEED to Attend College - Bruce Goodmansen

Bruce Goodmansen discusses the truths that higher education and the government are hiding from parents and kids about how to become a success. This is a must listen for any parent of a child approaching high school graduation.



Bruce created and served as president of Thanks American Press, which served to generate training programs for corporations. He then created Fire Up the Soul, LLC, a company that produces motivation products, such as the “God is My Guide Compass”.



His first book: The Official Snipe Hunting Field Guide, was a best seller. He then authored For Parents Who Give a Damn. His new book is entitled: 100% Success Without College, which serves to bring parents and young adults over to the world of career training opportunities outside of the college experience. to learn more about Bruce's work you will find it at www.anythingbutcollege.com



www.libertymonks.com



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