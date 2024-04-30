Men Won't Commit to Women in their 30s!

A sad, sad tweet...





"Talked to a young 30s woman today who said her and her friends would all love to get married and have kids but feel forced to invest in their careers because they fear it won't happen and they'll have to support themselves their whole lives.





"All the guys they date are non-committal and want to continue partying instead of 'settling down'. It's true they can likely select from a different group of men, but I also see the concern to have your own way of making money in the meantime."





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, the Truth About Sadism, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022