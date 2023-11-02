Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Encuentros Cercanos de la Especie de Gibraltar – Tráiler
channel image
Gibraltar Messenger
16 Subscribers
3 views
Published Thursday

Durante más de 40 años, se han avistado numerosos OVNIs pequeños sobre y alrededor de Gibraltar para hacer saber a los habitantes que existen. ¿Por qué?  Si fueras el Gobernante extraterrestre y «Rey del Universo», ¿cómo llegarías
a esas personas que merecen sobrevivir? 

Lee el artículo asociado en Mensajero de Gibraltar para aprender cómo la película «Encuentros cercanos» se relaciona con Gibraltar: «Encuentros Cercanos de la Especie de Gibraltar» en 

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/en-espanol/encuentros-cercanos

Keywords
encuentros-cercanosonvinave-espacialfin-de-los-tiempos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket