Encuentros Cercanos de la Especie de Gibraltar – Tráiler

Durante
más de 40 años, se han avistado numerosos OVNIs pequeños sobre y alrededor de
Gibraltar para hacer saber a los habitantes que existen. ¿Por qué? Si
fueras el Gobernante extraterrestre y «Rey del Universo», ¿cómo llegarías
a esas personas que merecen sobrevivir?
Lee
el artículo asociado en Mensajero de Gibraltar para aprender cómo la película
«Encuentros cercanos» se relaciona con Gibraltar: «Encuentros Cercanos de la
Especie de Gibraltar»
en
https://gibraltar-messenger.net/en-espanol/encuentros-cercanos
