Join Me Live Now On Zoom, whatsapp etc, links below (ENDED)

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I will hope to be available live for a couple hours, it is now 7:40 pm Atlantic standard time.-
My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09
-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh
-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/
-My contact Number for Whatsapp, viber or telegram is 1 784 4921844