THE BIG LIE - Every Person in this Video Lied about Russia Interfering with US Elections in Support of Trump.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

Every person in this video lied about Russia interfering with US elections in support of Trump. Very few Republicans did anything to stop it.

We now know it was all lies and everyone in government, the Department of Justice, and the Media knew it.

The result was years of fruitless investigations and the complete erosion of ties with Russia.

The goal wasn’t only to depose Trump, that’s was just an added incentive. The goal was to escalate tensions in the Ukraine region and start a war.

It worked.

The current American support for this war is almost entirely Neocons and Democrats (Libtards - not true left.)

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

