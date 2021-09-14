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⚡️President Biden Outlays “Path out of the Pandemic” Action Plan ⚡️President Biden Outlays “Path out of the Pandemic” Action Plan
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52 views • September 14, 2021
⚡️President Biden Outlays “Path out of the Pandemic” Action Plan
Here’s what’s listed:
▪️Requiring all employers with 100+ employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.
▪️Requiring vaccinations for all federal workers and for millions of contractors that do business with the federal government.
▪️Requiring Covid-19 vaccinations for over 17 million health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid-participating hospitals and other health care settings.
▪️Calling on large entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing for entry.
▪️Requiring employers to provide paid time off to get vaccinated.
"This is not about freedom or personal choice, this is about protecting yourself and others."
Here’s what’s listed:
▪️Requiring all employers with 100+ employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.
▪️Requiring vaccinations for all federal workers and for millions of contractors that do business with the federal government.
▪️Requiring Covid-19 vaccinations for over 17 million health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid-participating hospitals and other health care settings.
▪️Calling on large entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing for entry.
▪️Requiring employers to provide paid time off to get vaccinated.
"This is not about freedom or personal choice, this is about protecting yourself and others."
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