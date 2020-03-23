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False Prophets & Frauds! - 5 Ways to Spot Deception
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24 views • March 23, 2020
False prophets and frauds cause much confusion. This video provides 5 helpful ways to spot the false teachers and uncover their deception.
Many people are deceived by false teachers and preachers because they don't know how to identify false prophets. Many people do not even know what Jesus taught and how to compare his teachings to the false teachings of these religious charlatans.
In this video we give you 5 ways that you can use to evaluate ANY religious leader. But you should also use them to evaluate yourself.
There may be sincere religious leaders who are wrong on some of these issues. If that is the case, then such Christian leaders will recognize the truth that we have communicated in this video and they will repent and start living a life that is more consistent with Jesus' message. Sadly, there will be very few that have such sincerity.
That's why in this video of false preachers and frauds , we concentrate on 5 key points that affect most, if not all of the religious conmen.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
2. Asian Drums by Kevin MacLeod (www.incompetech.com)
3. Accralate by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
3. Darkening Developments by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
4. Decay by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
5. Healing Slowly by William Cushman
6. God's in people by The Passion HiFi
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Many people are deceived by false teachers and preachers because they don't know how to identify false prophets. Many people do not even know what Jesus taught and how to compare his teachings to the false teachings of these religious charlatans.
In this video we give you 5 ways that you can use to evaluate ANY religious leader. But you should also use them to evaluate yourself.
There may be sincere religious leaders who are wrong on some of these issues. If that is the case, then such Christian leaders will recognize the truth that we have communicated in this video and they will repent and start living a life that is more consistent with Jesus' message. Sadly, there will be very few that have such sincerity.
That's why in this video of false preachers and frauds , we concentrate on 5 key points that affect most, if not all of the religious conmen.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music Credits
1. Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
2. Asian Drums by Kevin MacLeod (www.incompetech.com)
3. Accralate by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
3. Darkening Developments by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
4. Decay by Kevin McaLeod (www.incompetech.com)
5. Healing Slowly by William Cushman
6. God's in people by The Passion HiFi
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/ - "Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes" by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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