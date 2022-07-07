Life After Being Aborted | Beyond the Cover

In the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, there is now even more interest than usual on the subject of abortion. Thus, now is a particularly good time for pro-lifers to reach out to others about the wrongness of killing the innocent human life in the womb. Arguably, the single best way of doing this is to tell others about the many babies over the years who survived being aborted. After all, these survivors, many of whom are now adults, are proof positive that the fetus in the womb is not a mere blob of tissue, but a human being albeit a very small one. The major media ignore these abortion survivors because their very existence does not fit their pro-abortion narrative. But The New American has in the past written about them, and has done so again in our “Life After Being Aborted” article by Senior Editor Rebecca Terrell in the July 25 “Life After Roe” issue of The New American. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews Rebecca, who not only recounts some of the survivors’ moving stories – e.g., forgiving their biological moms for aborting them, becoming part of the pro-life movement, etc. – but also discusses the effectiveness their stories have had in changing hearts and minds regarding abortion.





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To read Rebecca Terrell’s article “Life After Being Aborted,” visit https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3814/page/225465