'Threats To Democracy'

Mannequin’s Speech: Demented, Desperate, Delusional, Angry

* No group in American history has done a worse job running this country than the neoliberals currently in charge.

* They are vicious, intolerant and utterly corrupt; but above all, they’re incompetent — or malevolent?

* In less than 2 years, they have run America into the ground, wrecking our economy, desecrating our military and opening our borders to more than 5M lawbreakers.

* The destruction they have wrought is so profound, it’s hard to describe.

* Of course, there will be consequences for that.





Why Should You Care About Brazil?

1. The result of this election will determine the extent of China’s influence in the Western Hemisphere.

2. The crackdown on free speech in the wake of Brazil’s contested election is a result of policies from our country. The [Bidan] administration has been interfering (a lot) in Brazilian elections. Why?





Liberty vs. Tyranny

* Only one thing restores your faith in institutions: transparency.

* When people are hiding things, it makes you think maybe they have reason to.

* When governments hide things, you can be dead certain they’re lying.

* In the absence of transparency, what fills the void? Conspiracy theories.

* In a functioning democracy, you’re not simply allowed to raise questions about elections, you’re encouraged to — because it’s your government.

* There is no such thing as ‘election denying’ in a free society.

* It’s called free speech; you’re allowed to say it if you think it.

* People have a right to have the party in charge prove that an election was fair.

* Moreover, they have a duty to ask — because the only way you have a free and fair system is if everybody is free to ask questions about it and demand real answers.

* There’s a simple way to put concerns to rest: produce the evidence; show us the facts.

* There’s nothing wrong with asking questions. If that’s banned, this is a totalitarian country.





Take Notes:

