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Demonize To Create A Target Of Hostility
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65 views • January 21, 2022
Tyranny always needs a target of hostility. During World War II the National Socialist government of Germany demonized and dehumanized Jews, Slavs, and Christians. The results still haunt humanity at least those that still have a conscience. The same was accomplished by Communist Russia and China. Now it is a worldwide event by the Globalists.
As Solomon said, there is nothing new under the sun. From the garden of Eden to Mount Hermon and the fallen sons of God, to the tower of Nimrod, to the propaganda machines of Nazi Germany, to the Communist the techniques are still the same. Satan stays with what works!
This video blog will give you a glimpse at how the ultimate target will be Christians and how from the earliest days of the COV-19 the demonization was implemented.
https://answersingenesis.org/store/product/hitler-and-nazi-darwinian-worldview/
https://www.newswars.com/video-cnns-lemon-says-unvaccinated-idiots-like-novak-djokovic-shouldnt-be-part-of-polite-society/
https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/press-release-heartlandrasmussen-poll-democrats-support-draconian-covid-measures
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59979408
https://www.businessinsider.com/jp-morgan-jamie-dimon-suggests-unvaccinated-banking-staff-fired-nyc-2022-1
https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-08-10/white-evangelical-churches-and-the-crisis-of-vaccine-hesitancy
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/11/02/atheists-most-vaccinated-against-covid/8568654002/?gnt-cfr=1
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/biden-admin-compiling-database-religious-objectors-vaccine-within-obscure-agency
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34795017/
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs+16%3A7%3B+2+Corinthians+6%3A14-18%3B+Revelation+6%3A9-11%3B+Matthew+24%3A3-5%3B+Matthew+5%3A10&;version=ESV
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
As Solomon said, there is nothing new under the sun. From the garden of Eden to Mount Hermon and the fallen sons of God, to the tower of Nimrod, to the propaganda machines of Nazi Germany, to the Communist the techniques are still the same. Satan stays with what works!
This video blog will give you a glimpse at how the ultimate target will be Christians and how from the earliest days of the COV-19 the demonization was implemented.
https://answersingenesis.org/store/product/hitler-and-nazi-darwinian-worldview/
https://www.newswars.com/video-cnns-lemon-says-unvaccinated-idiots-like-novak-djokovic-shouldnt-be-part-of-polite-society/
https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/press-release-heartlandrasmussen-poll-democrats-support-draconian-covid-measures
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-59979408
https://www.businessinsider.com/jp-morgan-jamie-dimon-suggests-unvaccinated-banking-staff-fired-nyc-2022-1
https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-08-10/white-evangelical-churches-and-the-crisis-of-vaccine-hesitancy
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/11/02/atheists-most-vaccinated-against-covid/8568654002/?gnt-cfr=1
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/biden-admin-compiling-database-religious-objectors-vaccine-within-obscure-agency
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34795017/
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs+16%3A7%3B+2+Corinthians+6%3A14-18%3B+Revelation+6%3A9-11%3B+Matthew+24%3A3-5%3B+Matthew+5%3A10&;version=ESV
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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