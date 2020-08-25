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CHINA'S MOVE TO DIGITAL CURRENCY MAY SIGNAL IT COMING TO THE US!
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36 views • August 25, 2020
Simply insert "Washington", the "Biden" or "Harris" Administration (or some future despotic tyrant) for each time Josh says "China" or the "CCP".
Then share this with others. In case you haven't heard, the freedom ending concept of DIGITAL CURRENCY has entered the conversation HERE, introduced by the same Globalists & Humanitarians who gave us Wuhan virus & and the Great Economy Crippling LOCK DOWN!
Then share this with others. In case you haven't heard, the freedom ending concept of DIGITAL CURRENCY has entered the conversation HERE, introduced by the same Globalists & Humanitarians who gave us Wuhan virus & and the Great Economy Crippling LOCK DOWN!
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