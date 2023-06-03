Midnight Ride: Seven Seraphim of the Apocalypse 3-4-23 -- 'RAINBOW' Serpent - all makes sense with what's going down in society right now..

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.The Bible mentions the Seraphim only once, in Isaiah 6:1-3. According to this passage, the Seraphim are a type of celestial being that serve as attendants to God's throne. They are depicted as having six wings and are described as having a fiery, glowing appearance. Their main role is to praise and worship God, and they are known for their exalted status and purity.





While the Bible only mentions the Seraphim briefly, later theological traditions developed more detailed descriptions of these beings. Some Christian theologians identified the Seraphim as one of the nine orders of angels, while others viewed them as a distinct type of angelic being. Some traditions also assigned specific roles or characteristics to individual Seraphim, although these are not found in the Bible itself.

