Midnight Ride: Seven Seraphim of the Apocalypse 3-4-23 -- 'RAINBOW' Serpent - all makes sense with what's going down in society right now..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.The Bible mentions the Seraphim only once, in Isaiah 6:1-3. According to this passage, the Seraphim are a type of celestial being that serve as attendants to God's throne. They are depicted as having six wings and are described as having a fiery, glowing appearance. Their main role is to praise and worship God, and they are known for their exalted status and purity.
While the Bible only mentions the Seraphim briefly, later theological traditions developed more detailed descriptions of these beings. Some Christian theologians identified the Seraphim as one of the nine orders of angels, while others viewed them as a distinct type of angelic being. Some traditions also assigned specific roles or characteristics to individual Seraphim, although these are not found in the Bible itself.
Join our live Q&A over on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2ayvp8-midnight-ride-mark-of-the-beast-the-number-of-a-man.html
Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystvwear.com
Tonight's sponsors:
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Watts Leather: https://wattsleather.com/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV