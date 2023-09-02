MAUI FIRES ~ NATIVE HAWAIIAN (FROM MOLOKAI) SHARES SOME REALLY INTERESTING INFORMATION & NEW FOOTAGE

This is the information and footage I wish I had right from the start. It sheds a lot of light on the disaster (attack) and the “government’s” subsequent interference and involvement. I want you to know that I’m not jumping to wild conclusions when I pose certain questions at the end. I’m juxtaposing the speculations that we already have with one very bizarrely worded claim that this Hawaiian makes. Why did he word it like that? It’s not indicative of ANYTHING, mind you, and I know it’s very possible that I read into it too deeply…





Please remember that Bitchute banned me from commenting/replying to your comments (or even being able to hit the thumbs up button. Sorry





Hey, thank you my friends for the Addie information in this video and the previous ones. I simply do not have the time to research or vet every claim without hampering the reasonably vetted information flow. I truly appreciate you correcting me and adding details or clarification if I am incorrect in any regard. I love your invaluable contributions





Credit for (uploading) footage : Coinsmith





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/



