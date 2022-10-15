Create New Account
Lawsuit for America!? | Making Sense of the Madness?
American Media Periscope
Published a month ago |

In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Kevin O’Rourke and his attorneys Ernest Walker and Gary Fielder discuss the Supreme Court case that could be our last stand for 2020 election integrity.


See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:

https://bit.ly/3S2Ryy3


Want to tune in on-the-go?

Visit https://spoti.fi/3rXOyZd to listen to the MSOM podcast!

Keywords
trumppresidentamericapatriotmandateselection fraudsean morganelection integritymsom

