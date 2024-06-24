RT News June 24, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 24, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Five terrorists are killed after they conducted a series of deadly attacks on churches and synagogues in the southern Russian Republic of Dagestan. Their victims included an Orthodox priest and several police officers. Ukrainian forces used US missiles to conduct a deadly strike on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. Palestinians in a West Bank refugee camp seek shelter after an Israeli raid that left several people dead, including a 16-year-old boy.