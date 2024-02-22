Create New Account
Accent the Positive-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 21 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published 18 hours ago

The Spirit is Spiritual, the Flesh is Fleshly. And While the Only Power the Christian Has Over His Flesh is Through the Spirit of God. Accessed by Fellowship with the Lord. Therefore, We Are Urged to Let this Mind of Christ Be in Us and to Think on Lovely, Positive Things and to Emulate Paul and Silas Singing Praises to God While in Prison.


biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

