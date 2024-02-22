Accent the Positive-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 21 2024

The Spirit is Spiritual, the Flesh is Fleshly. And While the Only Power the Christian Has Over His Flesh is Through the Spirit of God. Accessed by Fellowship with the Lord. Therefore, We Are Urged to Let this Mind of Christ Be in Us and to Think on Lovely, Positive Things and to Emulate Paul and Silas Singing Praises to God While in Prison.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.