Dollar, Sabotage, Food & Israel

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Apr 27, 2023





Today Pastor Stan shares with us how the U.S. and Russian Deep states likely to be taken down in the “June Black Swan Event”. In other news, America’s six biggest banks are setting aside $4.5 Billion to cover future loan losses. Walmart is going to convert 65% of its stores to a model of “automation”. The Biden Administration is trying to push all 194 Nations to give up their Sovereignty to the WHO. Placing all authority to the WHO to oversee the U.S. when a pandemic occurs.





00:00 - June Black Swan Event

05:07 - America’s Biggest Banks

09:09 - Zimbabwe introducing Gold-Backed Currency

10:17 - Walmart Converting 65% of its Stores

12:46 - China Stocks Up

16:03 - Jail Time for Producing Clean Meat

19:11 - Israel-Palestine Peace Talk

20:32 - 194 Nations to belong to the WHO

25:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/huPBWQAERfzq/



