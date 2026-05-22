NAFTALI BENNETT ADMITS TO SEPTEMBER 11 BEING AN ISRAELI OP❗

Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected successor, Naftali Bennett, bragged to a jewish TV host that he was in New York City on 9/11 and it’ll happen again if the US doesn’t do Israel’s bidding in the Middle East.





“We know what will happen. The twin towers. 9/11.”





Source: https://x.com/realStockes/status/2057277788629942316





VfB is sure he doesn't need to remind anyone of the DANCING ISRAELIS, caught on Israeli TV admitting that there were in place to DOCUMENT THE EVENT, something that cannot be done without FOREKNOWLEDGE [VfB knew the event was an operation at 10:00 AM that morning, all those years ago]





You see in the chiron that Bennett mentions 'Jihadists', but we all know that they were patsies - but let VfB show you what amounts to an ADMISSION OF GUILT from YouTube





THERE WERE LESS THAN ZERO PLANES ON SEPTEMBER 11 💥 BUT THERE WERE PRE-PLANTED EXPLOSIVES was posted to YouTube...but it was REMOVED under the guise of it being (((HATE SPEECH)))





https://www.bitchute.com/video/RF39CSb3WiFM/





https://imgflip.com/i/ao4pla





There is a (((training))) one must take when this happens to any YouTube video posted, and VfB didn't even make it past the FIRST QUESTION:





https://imgflip.com/i/aq4wre





Hey, Trump - if you're saving these asshats for last, I'm not sure how much more you need to go, guy