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Former Incarcerated Satanist Brian Cole Survives the Occult and Tells All
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222 views • January 19, 2022
Brian Cole has a lengthy record. He escaped prison and was heavily involved in cutting, pornography, and Dungeons and Dragons. More shockingly, he was involved in Satanism and the Occult for over three decades, incarcerated for twenty-seven years, and a drug addict for twenty-five. After three suicide attempts, Brian realized God had a bigger plan for his life. Today he speaks around the country sharing his story of redemption and why no one should even dabble in witchcraft, sorcery, Satanism or the Occult. Pastoring a church in Wisconsin and running his Set Us Free Ministries keeps him busy discipling others and leading people to Jesus.


TAKEAWAYS

Sneaky ways the enemy draws people into occult practices

Why and how Hollywood celebrities advertise Satanic symbolism to children

What churches currently believe about hell, the occult, and the devil

The true Satanic meaning behind Halloween and carving pumpkins


🛠 BRIAN’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Set Us Free: http://setusfree.org
Brian’s Testimony: https://bit.ly/BrianColeCBN
Cultish YouTube: https://bit.ly/CULTISH
Prison Fellowship: https://www.prisonfellowship.org/
Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministry: https://www.facebook.com/frcbmm13/
Speaking Schedule: http://setusfree.org/speaking-opportunities/
Donate: http://setusfree.org/faq/
Ouija Boards and God’s Word: https://youtu.be/CQc5PzcbSEA
The Occult and New Age: https://youtu.be/DxrLCEHY9B8
How the Enemy has Infiltrated the Church: https://youtu.be/LGJDB_zxmpk

🔗 CONNECT WITH BRIAN COLE
Website: http://setusfree.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SetUsFreeMinistries
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_iE-zgNmaY3QpvjRd_Unkw
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brian-cole-ba81a867/

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FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
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📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
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Keywords
addictiondrugssatancuttingoccultsatanismwitchcraftprisonsorceryalcoholpornographydungeons and dragonsincarceratedtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showbrian coleset us free ministries
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