Former Incarcerated Satanist Brian Cole Survives the Occult and Tells All

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TAKEAWAYS
Sneaky ways the enemy draws people into occult practices
Why and how Hollywood celebrities advertise Satanic symbolism to children
What churches currently believe about hell, the occult, and the devil
The true Satanic meaning behind Halloween and carving pumpkins
🛠 BRIAN’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Set Us Free: http://setusfree.org
Brian’s Testimony: https://bit.ly/BrianColeCBN
Cultish YouTube: https://bit.ly/CULTISH
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Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministry: https://www.facebook.com/frcbmm13/
Speaking Schedule: http://setusfree.org/speaking-opportunities/
Donate: http://setusfree.org/faq/
Ouija Boards and God’s Word: https://youtu.be/CQc5PzcbSEA
The Occult and New Age: https://youtu.be/DxrLCEHY9B8
How the Enemy has Infiltrated the Church: https://youtu.be/LGJDB_zxmpk
🔗 CONNECT WITH BRIAN COLE
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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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