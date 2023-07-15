2yrs ago May 2021 Haiti Very Low Covid-19 Death Rates President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated Vaccines Lockdowns Masks
WPLG Local 10https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEYcGTI1HP0
What's the story behind Haiti's amazingly low COVID-19 cases and death rates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.