© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOLZANO ITALY -FREEDOM-LIBERTAD-LIBERTE. Our brothers fighting for our freedom.
Follow
0
Share
Report
251 views • October 16, 2021
🗣🗣🗣"FREEDOM, FREEDOM..." SOUTH TYROL MOBILIZES MASSIVELY AGAINST INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIME OF THE NOM BOLZANO, 15.10.👏👊💪 💥👉 The inhabitants of Bolzano show the globalist regime of Mario Draghi in Rome what they think of the Dr.Mengele Covid-1984 protocols at work: nothing at all. ◼️ On October 15 there were mass protests throughout Italy. Today they continue in the place. The "old Bavarians" of South Tyrol also join their Italian neighbours of Bolzano (Bozen), Bressanone (Brixen) and Brunico (Brunico). 💥👉The people can only help themselves. With laudable exceptions, all public and social institutions have failed to defend democratic freedoms. Now only the mass mobilization of the population can help.
🗣🗣🗣"LIBERTAD, LIBERTAD..."
TIROL DEL SUR SE MOVILIZA MASIVAMENTE CONTRA EL CRIMEN INTERNACIONAL ORGANIZADO DEL NOM
BOLZANO, 15.10.👏👊💪
💥👉 Los habitantes de Bolzano muestran al régimen globalista de Mario Draghi en Roma lo que piensan de losprotocolos Dr.Mengele Covid-1984 en el trabajo: nada de nada.
◼️ El 15 de octubre hubo protestas masivas en toda Italia. Hoy continúan en el lugar. Los "viejos bávaros" del Tirol del Sur también se unen a sus vecinos italianos de Bolzano (Bozen), Bressanone (Brixen) y Brunico (Brunico).
💥👉El pueblo sólo puede ayudarse a sí mismo. Con loables excepciones, todas las instituciones públicas y sociales han fracasado en la defensa de las libertades democráticas. Ahora sólo la movilización masiva de la población puede ayudar.
🗣🗣🗣"LIBERTAD, LIBERTAD..."
TIROL DEL SUR SE MOVILIZA MASIVAMENTE CONTRA EL CRIMEN INTERNACIONAL ORGANIZADO DEL NOM
BOLZANO, 15.10.👏👊💪
💥👉 Los habitantes de Bolzano muestran al régimen globalista de Mario Draghi en Roma lo que piensan de losprotocolos Dr.Mengele Covid-1984 en el trabajo: nada de nada.
◼️ El 15 de octubre hubo protestas masivas en toda Italia. Hoy continúan en el lugar. Los "viejos bávaros" del Tirol del Sur también se unen a sus vecinos italianos de Bolzano (Bozen), Bressanone (Brixen) y Brunico (Brunico).
💥👉El pueblo sólo puede ayudarse a sí mismo. Con loables excepciones, todas las instituciones públicas y sociales han fracasado en la defensa de las libertades democráticas. Ahora sólo la movilización masiva de la población puede ayudar.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.