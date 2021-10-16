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BOLZANO ITALY -FREEDOM-LIBERTAD-LIBERTE. Our brothers fighting for our freedom.
THE GREAT AWAKENING
THE GREAT AWAKENING
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251 views • October 16, 2021
🗣🗣🗣"FREEDOM, FREEDOM..." SOUTH TYROL MOBILIZES MASSIVELY AGAINST INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIME OF THE NOM BOLZANO, 15.10.👏👊💪 💥👉 The inhabitants of Bolzano show the globalist regime of Mario Draghi in Rome what they think of the Dr.Mengele Covid-1984 protocols at work: nothing at all. ◼️ On October 15 there were mass protests throughout Italy. Today they continue in the place. The "old Bavarians" of South Tyrol also join their Italian neighbours of Bolzano (Bozen), Bressanone (Brixen) and Brunico (Brunico). 💥👉The people can only help themselves. With laudable exceptions, all public and social institutions have failed to defend democratic freedoms. Now only the mass mobilization of the population can help.

🗣🗣🗣"LIBERTAD, LIBERTAD..."
TIROL DEL SUR SE MOVILIZA MASIVAMENTE CONTRA EL CRIMEN INTERNACIONAL ORGANIZADO DEL NOM
BOLZANO, 15.10.👏👊💪
💥👉 Los habitantes de Bolzano muestran al régimen globalista de Mario Draghi en Roma lo que piensan de losprotocolos Dr.Mengele Covid-1984 en el trabajo: nada de nada.
◼️ El 15 de octubre hubo protestas masivas en toda Italia. Hoy continúan en el lugar. Los "viejos bávaros" del Tirol del Sur también se unen a sus vecinos italianos de Bolzano (Bozen), Bressanone (Brixen) y Brunico (Brunico).
💥👉El pueblo sólo puede ayudarse a sí mismo. Con loables excepciones, todas las instituciones públicas y sociales han fracasado en la defensa de las libertades democráticas. Ahora sólo la movilización masiva de la población puede ayudar.
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freedomprotestunitedprotestsmandatesmarchtogetheritalyitalialibertadgreen pass
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