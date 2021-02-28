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This Affects Everybody, Money and Food (Bob Kudla 1/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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120 views • February 28, 2021
Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how the record money printing of the U.S Dollar will ripple through the global economy in 2021 causing incredible inflation for food and daily essentials. Bitcoin is the new store of value globally for institutional money, and with rising fuel prices, what places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?

•Fertilizer shortages USA
•Fortune 500 companies moving into Bitcoin
•Bitcoin absorbing institutional money
•2021 the year of mass understanding of cryptocurrency
•Unraveling of the monetary status quo
•Global Silver Shortage
•Price of energy and food to skyrocket in 2021
•Assets that will outrun cost of living increases
Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencyfoodagriculturegrand solar minimumdavid dubyneglobal coolingmini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastfood storageadapt 2030climate revolution book4th turningtrade geniuseconomic cycleseconomy foodmicrostrategy bitcoinbitcoin store of valuefertilizer shortage usafuel price increases 2021tesla buys bitcoinwhy elon musk bought bitcoin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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