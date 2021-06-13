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World Bank Lists COVID -19 As A Project Running From 02 April 2020 to 31 March 2025
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72 views • June 13, 2021
Interesting, how do they know when this things stops? Sounds awful like they are able to turn this thing on and turn it off when ever they please!! Something smells awfully fishy to me with this!
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