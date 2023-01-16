To Be Salt and Light Professor Tawa Anderson Affirms Our Worldview Must Align With Scripture

A worldview is the conceptual lens through which we see and interpret the world around us and understand our place in it. According to Tawa Anderson, a Biblical worldview is absolutely essential in a Christian’s life, but so many people don’t realize how powerfully their worldviews are intertwined with their day-to-day living behaviors. More importantly, these behaviors might not line up with scripture. Tawa is an Associate Professor of Philosophy and Apologetics and the author of the book, An Introduction to Christian Worldview. He shares his perspective on the impact of individual worldviews and presents his thoughts about the hit Christian series The Chosen, centered on the life of Jesus.







TAKEAWAYS





It’s hard, but not impossible, to lead someone to salvation who doesn’t realize that they are lost





We need to understand and analyze the worldviews around us so we know how to share Jesus with those that have different beliefs





We must constantly compare our current views with what scripture says to make sure they align





A Biblical worldview should include reflection, adjustment, an analysis of behavior, culture shaping, and an understanding of personal values







