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Human Sacrifice & The Myths of Molech - Baal Worship
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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108 views • August 01, 2020
Original Video Notes:

Birds Eye 2.0
3.44K subscribers

In our last video, we talked about the practice of stealing another person's life force or #Qi. Today we finish our discussion on Life Worship or #Human #Sacrifice beliefs and #cults that in history lead people to take from others & includes human sacrifice. Today we talk about the light and dark side of life.

References:
Babylonian Baal Worship
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Baal...
Germany - Life Worship
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Germ...
Nazis & occultism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religio...

Intro Music:
Journey To Another World (Interlude) by Punch Deck | https://soundcloud.com/punch-deck
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Donation via PayPal:
https://www.paypal.me/birdseyeview20

Our media company is called America Daily and we work on podcasts and
videos. Here is our website to check out our other content:
https://americadaily.com/
Keywords
federal reservenworothschildstalmudic bankers
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