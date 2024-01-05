Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Intentional killing: Legal framework for State-funded Biochemical Warfare
channel image
Kla.TV - English
145 Subscribers
35 views
Published 20 hours ago

Governments and the pharmaceutical industry are using biological weapons against the population and largely enjoy immunity from prosecution. Legal expert and investigative journalist Katherine Watt looks at the specific American laws related to the Public Health Service Act and sheds light on the significance of the IHR developed by the WHO.

Keywords
vaccinationpharmawhocoronavirus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket