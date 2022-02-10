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Breaking: Truckers Attorney Keith Wilson Tells Fox News There Are 2,000 Police Officers On Stand By Outside His Ottawa Hotel
Global Agenda
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1430 views • February 10, 2022
'Freedom Convoy's' lead attorney Keith Wilson told Fox Business News this evening that there are presently 2,000 police officers amassed outside his hotel room in Ottawa and are getting ready to perform mass arrests especially after Ottawa Police told the trucker protesters that they must leave the city.


Related video:

Trudeau ripped for labeling protesters as 'Nazis' and 'fringe minority'
Fox Business
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itP651NxjEM

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