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Breaking: Truckers Attorney Keith Wilson Tells Fox News There Are 2,000 Police Officers On Stand By Outside His Ottawa Hotel
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1430 views • February 10, 2022
'Freedom Convoy's' lead attorney Keith Wilson told Fox Business News this evening that there are presently 2,000 police officers amassed outside his hotel room in Ottawa and are getting ready to perform mass arrests especially after Ottawa Police told the trucker protesters that they must leave the city.
Related video:
Trudeau ripped for labeling protesters as 'Nazis' and 'fringe minority'
Fox Business
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itP651NxjEM
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Related video:
Trudeau ripped for labeling protesters as 'Nazis' and 'fringe minority'
Fox Business
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itP651NxjEM
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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