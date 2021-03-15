BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE VACCINE UPRISING! - COUNTRIES RECALL VAX AS PEOPLE DIE! - THE TIME FOR ACTION IS NOW
What is happening
What is happening
9779 followers
Follow
13
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
541 views • March 15, 2021
World Alternative Media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/

JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson

JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0

JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

Josh Sigurdson reports on the numerous countries recalling the Astra Zeneca vaccine as many die and countless people end up in hospital with serious conditions.

The RNA altering largely untested substance pushed forward by emergency orders put in place by eugenicists is starting to see some real backlash. But is this blowback largely just a limited hangout operation in order to bring MORE people to trust the dangerous jab?

As countries push forward technocratic agendas to force people to be vaccinated with the mRNA "vaccine" for covid which has never been isolated from a human being, many do not want to take it. Most people who don't want to take it are afraid of how little testing has been done. As we predicted, countries would pull back the vaccine after some injuries in order to make it appear as though more testing has been done. This would lead to more easily manipulated people buying into the vax hysteria.

Italy, Germany and France are among many countries thus far that have recalled the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

On top of this, many famous people have been dying directly after getting the vaccine, including Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Hank Aaron and Larry King.

This will only end when you MAKE it end.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/

IN SUPPORT OF BRANDY VAUGHAN:
https://gogetfunding.com/in-honor-of-brandy-vaughan-learntherisk/

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com

LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/

Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson

DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU

World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
cdcvaccinedepopulationdeathsbill gatesfaucijabinjectionworld alternative media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over medical education that could change how parents make decisions

Belle Carter
Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Experts Recommend 10-Minute Daily Exercise Routine to Improve Sleep

Coco Somers
Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson&#8217;s

Study Links Higher Physical Activity to Slower Cognitive, Motor Decline in Parkinson’s

Morgan S. Verity
Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Microbiologists Identify Everyday Items That Harbor Germs; High-Touch and Damp Surfaces Cited

Coco Somers
Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Study Links Sugar Intake Before Antibiotics to Deeper Gut Damage

Coco Somers
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy