THE VACCINE UPRISING! - COUNTRIES RECALL VAX AS PEOPLE DIE! - THE TIME FOR ACTION IS NOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
Josh Sigurdson reports on the numerous countries recalling the Astra Zeneca vaccine as many die and countless people end up in hospital with serious conditions.
The RNA altering largely untested substance pushed forward by emergency orders put in place by eugenicists is starting to see some real backlash. But is this blowback largely just a limited hangout operation in order to bring MORE people to trust the dangerous jab?
As countries push forward technocratic agendas to force people to be vaccinated with the mRNA "vaccine" for covid which has never been isolated from a human being, many do not want to take it. Most people who don't want to take it are afraid of how little testing has been done. As we predicted, countries would pull back the vaccine after some injuries in order to make it appear as though more testing has been done. This would lead to more easily manipulated people buying into the vax hysteria.
Italy, Germany and France are among many countries thus far that have recalled the Astra Zeneca vaccine.
On top of this, many famous people have been dying directly after getting the vaccine, including Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Hank Aaron and Larry King.
This will only end when you MAKE it end.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
IN SUPPORT OF BRANDY VAUGHAN:
https://gogetfunding.com/in-honor-of-brandy-vaughan-learntherisk/
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021