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Western Values Will Have Been Tested To The Breaking Point
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137 views • September 21, 2021
Number 8 in the World Economics Forums 8 Predictions For The World By 2030. Western Values Will Have Been Tested To The Breaking Point. Checks And Balances That Underpin Our Democracies Must Not Be Forgotten.
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Passing Culture - Churchill
Build Back Better
The Crown Prince Of England
RE:SET
The End of Judeo-Christian Values
The End of Liberty/Happiness - LOCKSTEP
Life – Culture of Death – Depopulation
The End of Capitalism
Capitalism/Stakeholder Primacy Vs Stakeholder Capitalism
The Globalist Pope
WORD and WORSHIP – Psalms 2
Keywords
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