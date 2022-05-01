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MASSIVE CHILD SACRIFICE NOW HAPPENING - 1 in 17 Dead Remdesivir
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177 views • May 01, 2022
Remdesivir in Babies Meryl Nass
Child Sacrifice: The FDA Approved Remdesivir Based on a Trial in Which 3 out of 53 Children Died . - .
The trial was conducted by Gilead, the developer of remdesivir, and there was no control group. - .
The mortality rate of children with no treatment against COVID is 0.005% (1 in 20,000 die). - .
Based on this trial, the mortality rate of children with remdesivir treatment is 5.66% (1 in 17.7 die). - .
Dr. Meryl Nass: Over 70% had an adverse reaction, 21% had a serious adverse event, and three of the children died. Because there was no control group, it’s unclear how either Gilead or the FDA determined that the drug benefited children, because there’s nothing to compare it to.
Child Sacrifice: The FDA Approved Remdesivir Based on a Trial in Which 3 out of 53 Children Died . - .
The trial was conducted by Gilead, the developer of remdesivir, and there was no control group. - .
The mortality rate of children with no treatment against COVID is 0.005% (1 in 20,000 die). - .
Based on this trial, the mortality rate of children with remdesivir treatment is 5.66% (1 in 17.7 die). - .
Dr. Meryl Nass: Over 70% had an adverse reaction, 21% had a serious adverse event, and three of the children died. Because there was no control group, it’s unclear how either Gilead or the FDA determined that the drug benefited children, because there’s nothing to compare it to.
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