How We Enslave Ourselves
In the beginning, men submit under constraint and force, but those who come after them obey without regret, and perform willingly what their predecessors had done because they were forced to. This is why men born under the yoke, and then nourished and reared in slavery, are content without further effort to live in their native circumstance unaware of any other state or right, and consider as quite natural the conditions into which they were born.

Keywords
societysocial engineeringmass psycholgy

