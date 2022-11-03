Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
March on Rome, 1922.. veterans of the First World War
116 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 days ago |
Donate

Russia Ukraine Updates


Nov 2, 2022


March on Rome, 1922


"On October 30, 1922, the legendary March on Rome of the PNF, headed by all famous leader Benito Mussolini. On October 27, columns of black shirts came out from all over Italy, who were the party's combat wing. These were mainly former soldiers of the front, veterans of the First World War. They didn't want to see their country rolling into the abyss of chaos generated by communists and democrats, thereby saving their homeland from the coming Bolshevism. This is the footage of the chronicle of the legendary March to Rome."


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1r2lm2-march-on-rome-1922..-veterans-of-the-first-world-war.html


Keywords
democratsveteranshistorychaoscommunistsfirst world warmussolinibolshevismworld war ilegendaryblack shirtsmarch on romepnf

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket