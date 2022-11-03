Russia Ukraine Updates
Nov 2, 2022
March on Rome, 1922
"On October 30, 1922, the legendary March on Rome of the PNF, headed by all famous leader Benito Mussolini. On October 27, columns of black shirts came out from all over Italy, who were the party's combat wing. These were mainly former soldiers of the front, veterans of the First World War. They didn't want to see their country rolling into the abyss of chaos generated by communists and democrats, thereby saving their homeland from the coming Bolshevism. This is the footage of the chronicle of the legendary March to Rome."
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1r2lm2-march-on-rome-1922..-veterans-of-the-first-world-war.html
