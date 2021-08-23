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This Is Not a Test (1962) SCI-FI
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65 views • August 23, 2021
Stars: Seamon Glass, Thayer Roberts, Aubrey Martin
Director: Fredric Gadette
A highway patrolman stops motorists on a highway after he hears news reports of a possible nuclear attack. He tells them their best chance at survival is to use it as a bomb shelter. Time is short and tensions in the small group quickly rise.
Director: Fredric Gadette
A highway patrolman stops motorists on a highway after he hears news reports of a possible nuclear attack. He tells them their best chance at survival is to use it as a bomb shelter. Time is short and tensions in the small group quickly rise.
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