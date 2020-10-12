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Trump Ad Virtue Signals with Masks, Fauci & BigPharma Praise
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124 views • October 12, 2020
It has to be seen to be believed. New Trump ad embraces masks, Fauci and BigPharma. Is the Trump campaign willing to to trash our liberties to win? Will the “strategy” even work?
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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