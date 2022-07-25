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Dr. Birx Admits She And Fauci Made Up 'The Science' On Lockdowns, Social Distancing
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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95 views • July 25, 2022

President Trump's former Covid-19 adviser Dr. Deborah Birx has made several stunning admissions of late - first telling the Daily Mail that Covid-19 "came out of the box ready to infect" when it hit Wuhan, China in 2019 - and that it may have been created by Chinese scientists who were "working on coronavirus vaccines."


But it goes further than that.


As Fox News' Jesse Waters lays out, Birx admitted in her new book that she and Dr. Anthony Fauci were essentially shooting from the hip when it came to national directives such as "two weeks to stop the spread," and social distancing requirements.


According to Waters, Birx "admitted to making things up," adding that she and Fauci "were lying to the president and to the American people about their COVID protocols."


With the first lie; '15 days to stop the spread' - Birx writes "No sooner had we convinced the Trump administration to implement our version of the two-week shutdown than I was trying to figure out how to extend it."


Continues https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/dr-birx-admits-she-and-fauci-made


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Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwosheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfaremrnahydrogelquantum dotsagenda 2vaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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