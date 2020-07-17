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Covid-19 Is Not Caused By A Virus
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201 views • July 17, 2020
That's right......The now infamous Covid-19 illness, contrary to government and MSM propaganda, is not caused by a virus. Dr. Andy Kaufman, M.D., explains what actually causes this illness and what a so-called virus actually is.
This video was created using the following video:
The Anatomy of Covid-19
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWRbIIaPV78
This video was created using the following video:
The Anatomy of Covid-19
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWRbIIaPV78
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