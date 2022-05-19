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A Citizen of Mariupol Tells How the Ukrainian Military Occupied Homes & Apartments, then Set Them on Fire When They Left. 051922
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70 views • May 19, 2022
A citizen of Mariupol tells the Ukrainian military occupied apartments, cut holes between the apartments (we witnessed this in Syria, the ISIL soldiers did this) and set fire to the house before their departure.
To be continued.
To be continued.
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