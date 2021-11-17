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PROOF OF AN INGREDIENT CALLED “LUCIFERASE” IN MODERNA VACCINES SATANIC
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544 views • November 17, 2021
These elitists are using names like LUCIFERASE to trick the peoples into to thinking this is the mark of the beast!! And it is not . . . the mark is to do with worship, still yet to come. It is Satanic though because it is pure evil what they are all doing.
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