Bought medical degrees from Greek Universities!

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Aggregated press reports for fake or purchased Greek University degrees/diplomas. Greece is the only Country in Europe with so many medical graduates with fake or purchased University degrees, who remain unpunished!
PISA 2025 results in Greece revealed that more than 50% of local students were functionally illiterate:
https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i_5265bfb1/73451bc5-en.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20260908073524/https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i_5265bfb1/73451bc5-en.pdf
https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i-country-notes_88d1164e/greece_a76ad1d9/dd7e428b-en.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20260908151158/https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2026/09/pisa-2025-results-volume-i-country-notes_88d1164e/greece_a76ad1d9/dd7e428b-en.pdf
In Greece, only 1% of students scored at Level 5 or higher in reading. These students can comprehend lengthy texts, deal with concepts that are abstract or counterintuitive, and establish distinctions between fact and opinion, based on implicit cues pertaining to the content or source of the information.