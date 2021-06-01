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CERTIFIED FEDERAL MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR / REGISTERED NURSE TELLS YOU THE NASAL SWAB IS DEADLY
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272 views • June 01, 2021
SOURCE: wil paranormal
The Covid-19 nasal swab is killing people just as much as the vaccine is.
People are saying "I only got the swab".
Well, that's all it takes to infect you and the more times you get it, the faster you will become sick, hospitalized and then killed off .....let's just say YOU WERE MURDERED but let's keep this quiet. Wouldn't Mainstream to know about this little secret.
The Covid-19 nasal swab is killing people just as much as the vaccine is.
People are saying "I only got the swab".
Well, that's all it takes to infect you and the more times you get it, the faster you will become sick, hospitalized and then killed off .....let's just say YOU WERE MURDERED but let's keep this quiet. Wouldn't Mainstream to know about this little secret.
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