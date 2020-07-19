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Wayne Root - We Can Save the Economy and Stop Covid-19
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42 views • July 19, 2020
The guest on the national radio show “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio yesterday was Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD. This brilliant New York doctor has treated 2,200 Covid-19 patients. He’s had a success rate of 100% for low-risk patients…and a success rate of 99.3% for high-risk patients. By using Hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate, plus Z Pak antibiotic. He has named it “the Zelenko Protocol.” It’s the synergy that works. Without zinc and Z Pak, the drug hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work effectively.
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