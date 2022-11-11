TPC #984: Dr. George Fareed (“Hot Lot” Hypothesis)

TPC #984 is with Dr. George Fareed. Dr. George C. Fareed is a family medicine doctor in Brawley, California and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and El Centro Regional Medical Center. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and has been in practice for more than 20 years.





Book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PVNF24K/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_fabc_8ZZCA61Z034CJH3PQF1F





COVEXIT: https://covexit.com





His twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeFareed2?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor





His Senate Testimony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XU21eGO0ukg





Support to the podcast for as little as $1 a month





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8





CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast





My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast





GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast





Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast





Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast





Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff





Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ