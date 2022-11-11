Create New Account
TPC #984: Dr. George Fareed ("Hot Lot" Hypothesis)
TPC #984 is with Dr. George Fareed. Dr. George C. Fareed is a family medicine doctor in Brawley, California and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and El Centro Regional Medical Center. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and has been in practice for more than 20 years.


Book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PVNF24K/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_fabc_8ZZCA61Z034CJH3PQF1F


COVEXIT: https://covexit.com


His twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeFareed2?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor


His Senate Testimony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XU21eGO0ukg


