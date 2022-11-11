TPC #984: Dr. George Fareed (“Hot Lot” Hypothesis)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TPC #984 is with Dr. George Fareed. Dr. George C. Fareed is a family medicine doctor in Brawley, California and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and El Centro Regional Medical Center. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and has been in practice for more than 20 years.
Book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PVNF24K/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_fabc_8ZZCA61Z034CJH3PQF1F
COVEXIT: https://covexit.com
His twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeFareed2?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
His Senate Testimony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XU21eGO0ukg
Support to the podcast for as little as $1 a month
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DnpKfQr9Cqmx/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@tommyspodcast:8
CloutHub Video: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcastCH
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tommyspodcast
My CloutHub profile: https://clouthub.com/tommyspodcast
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tommyspodcast
Gab: https://gab.com/tommyspodcast
Telegram: https://t.me/tommyspodcast
Parler: https://parler.com/feed/ae03409f-91ef-4a3d-8252-f84c431599ff
Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz-ItR4STx5eMTTAviaYlvQ