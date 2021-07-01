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How Global Elite Think They'll Escape the Effects of Their Plans to Wipe Out Humanity l Taking Ground Podcast 2
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573 views • July 01, 2021
Research Resources
1. Mike Adams - The Health Ranger interview with Dr. Lee Merritt: https://www.brighteon.com/47c07826-ebc8-4826-95ba-bdd6ab13d708
2. Dr. Simone Gold - Awaken Presentation: She lays out information on COVID-19, "Antibody Dependent Enhancement" and "Cytokine Storm" in a way that ANYONE can understand.
3. As PROMISED - The "Bad-ass" article: Genetically Engineered "Magneto" Protein Remotely Controls Brain and Behavior: https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
4. BILL GATES - Patent Info on Cryptocurrency System linked to human activity: WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
5. Shipping Co employee - Pallets of CADAVER BAGS: https://t.me/AzazelNews/122988
6. Kingsman: The Secret Service - Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4NCribDx4U
7. Kingsman Movie Trilogy info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kingsman_(comic_series)
1. Mike Adams - The Health Ranger interview with Dr. Lee Merritt: https://www.brighteon.com/47c07826-ebc8-4826-95ba-bdd6ab13d708
2. Dr. Simone Gold - Awaken Presentation: She lays out information on COVID-19, "Antibody Dependent Enhancement" and "Cytokine Storm" in a way that ANYONE can understand.
3. As PROMISED - The "Bad-ass" article: Genetically Engineered "Magneto" Protein Remotely Controls Brain and Behavior: https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
4. BILL GATES - Patent Info on Cryptocurrency System linked to human activity: WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
5. Shipping Co employee - Pallets of CADAVER BAGS: https://t.me/AzazelNews/122988
6. Kingsman: The Secret Service - Movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4NCribDx4U
7. Kingsman Movie Trilogy info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kingsman_(comic_series)
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