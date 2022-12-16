Create New Account
CDN politician speaks out at legislative assembly with citizens present who were injured by the jab
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
The Canadian Independent Published December 9, 2022 

On December 1, 2022, Nadine Wilson, an Independent Member of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly for Saskatchewan Rivers, introduced a number of vaccine injured residents of Saskatchewan to the house.

